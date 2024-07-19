Palaye Royale premieres new ﻿'Death or Glory'﻿ song, "Ache in My Heart"

Palaye Royale has premiered a new song called "Ache in My Heart," a track off their upcoming album, Death or Glory.

"Ache in My Heart" is out now via digital outlets and is accompanied by a video following the brother trio on an Italian vacation. You can watch that streaming on YouTube.

Death or Glory, the follow-up to 2022's Fever Dream, drops Aug. 30. It also includes the previously released songs "Just My Type" and "Showbiz."

Palaye Royale will launch a U.S. tour in September.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

