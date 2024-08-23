Palaye Royale debuts new ﻿'Death or Glory' ﻿song, "Dark Side of the Silver Spoon"

By Josh Johnson

Palaye Royale has debuted a new song called "Dark Side of the Silver Spoon," a cut off the band's upcoming album, Death or Glory.

The track, which references the melody of Mott the Hoople's "All the Young Dudes," is available now via digital outlets and is accompanied by a video featuring the brother trio staging a home invasion. You can watch that streaming on YouTube.

Death or Glory, the follow-up to 2022's Fever Dream, drops Aug. 30. It also includes the songs "Just My Type," "Ache in My Heart" and "Showbiz."

Palaye Royale will launch a U.S. tour in September.

