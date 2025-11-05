Paint Yourself: Incubus' Brandon Boyd announces art exhibition

Incubus frontman Brandon Boyd's visual artwork is going on display at a gallery in Toronto.

The exhibition will open Nov. 13 at Taglialatella Galleries with an event attended by Boyd. It will remain on view through Nov. 27.

"In addition to his celebrated music career, Boyd is an accomplished visual artist, known for his striking works that blend ink, watercolor, and acrylic—bridging the worlds of portraiture, abstraction, and contemporary expression," the gallery says.

Boyd is also set to take part in a moderated Q&A session about the exhibit, the details of which will be announced soon.

Incubus, meanwhile, has been working on new music to follow their 2017 album, 8.

