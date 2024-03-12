Ozzy & Sharon Osborne talk biopic, reveal who they want to play them

News of the biopic, with Sony Pictures and Polygram, came out back in 2021. In the latest episode of The Osbournes Podcast, they reveal that it's still got a long way to go.
When they started discussing who they think should play them in the film, Sharon's top choices included Florence Pugh and "the little girl from Game of Thrones," referring to Maisie Williams.
While Ozzy didn't chime in with who he wants to play him, son Jack Osbourne said he'd love to see Barry star Bill Hader as his dad, to which Ozzy asked, "Who's Bill Hader?"
After being shown a picture of the former SNL star, Ozzy wasn't convinced, simply saying, "F*** off," but Sharon noted, "I think he'd be brilliant."
Meanwhile, Sharon, currently a contestant on Celebrity Big Brother in the U.K., revealed on the show that Ozzy "was stoned on every episode" of their MTV series The Osbournes.
"He was never sober," she said, according to NME. "He's never seen it. Doesn't wanna see it. And he never watched one episode."
