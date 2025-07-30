Ozzy Osbourne's family, fans say goodbye to rock legend

Family and fans of rock legend Ozzy Osbourne gathered in his hometown of Birmingham, England, on Wednesday to say a final farewell.

The hearse carrying Ozzy, who died July 22 at the age of 76, traveled through the main streets of Birmingham with a view of the Black Sabbath frontman's coffin covered in purple flowers.

The funeral procession made a stop at the city's Black Sabbath bridge and bench, where a memorial for Ozzy grew in the week after his death.

Ozzy's family members — led by his wife, Sharon Osbourne — got out at the bridge to view the memorial.

Sharon and her children Jack Osbourne, Kelly Osbourne and Aimee Osbourne were seen waving and giving peace signs to the thousands of fans gathered to pay tribute.

In addition to his three children with Sharon, Ozzy was also the father of three children from his first marriage: Louis Osbourne, Jessica Osbourne and Elliot Kingsley.

He was a grandfather of 10 at the time of his death.

Ozzy's death came just over two weeks after he performed his final show in Birmingham alongside his original Black Sabbath bandmates at the Back to the Beginning benefit concert.

