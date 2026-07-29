Ozzy Osbourne-themed Halloween Horror Nights attraction opening at Universal Studios

Ozzy Osbourne performs during the Sunset Strip Music Festival at Sunset Boulevard on September 12, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Angela Weiss/Getty Images)

Ozzy Osbourne will be haunting Universal Studios this spooky season.

The theme park has announced an attraction inspired by the late Prince of Darkness as part of the 2026 edition of its annual Halloween Horror Nights program.

"It's not just Ozzy's heavy metal hits that will haunt you," a description reads. "Bow at the throne of the Prince of Darkness in this haunted house inspired by the twisted mind of one of rock 'n' roll's greatest legends."

"[Ozzy's] music throughout every room is at the heart of it all," Sharon Osbourne tells EW of the attraction. "Fans will also see scenes inspired by Ozzy's journey, from his early days as a little boy growing up in Birmingham, England, riding the train to and from London, to the iconic imagery and characters from across his career."

Halloween Horror Nights will be open Aug. 28 to Nov. 1 at Universal's Orlando location and Sept. 3 to Nov. 1 at Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles.

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