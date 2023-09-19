Ozzy Osbourne says he's undergoing "final surgery" on neck

Ozzy Osbourne is hoping his next neck surgery will be his last.

The Prince of Darkness has undergone several procedures over the last few years after falling in his home in 2019, which aggravated injuries he suffered in a 2003 ATV accident. In the latest episode of the newly relaunched The Osbournes podcast, which premiered Tuesday, September 19, Ozzy shares, "Tomorrow, I have my final surgery on my neck."

"It is gonna be the final surgery, because I can't do it anymore," Ozzy says. "Regardless of the way it ends after tomorrow, I'm not doing it anymore."

Ozzy's health, which has also been impacted by Parkinson's disease, has kept him from playing a full live show for nearly five years. That wait was set to end at the upcoming Power Trip festival in October, but Ozzy dropped off the bill in July, saying, "My body is telling me that I’m just not ready yet."

We'll surely get an update on the outcome of the surgery in the next episode of The Osbournes, which airs weekly on Tuesdays. The podcast also features Ozzy's wife, Sharon, and their children Jack and Kelly.

