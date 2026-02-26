Ozzy Osbourne to posthumously receive lifetime achievement award at 2026 BRITs

Ozzy Osbourne in concert at the Verona Arena in Verona, Italy on 13th June 2016. (Francesco Castaldo/Archivio Francesco Castaldo/Mondadori via Getty Images)

The late Ozzy Osbourne will posthumously be honored with the lifetime achievement award at the 2026 BRITs, the U.K. equivalent of the Grammys.

The ceremony, which takes place Saturday in Manchester, England, will also feature a performance of "No More Tears" featuring Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo, as well as longtime Ozzy bandmembers Zakk Wylde, Adam Wakeman and Tommy Clufetos. The rendition will be fronted by English pop singer Robbie Williams.

"Ozzy Osbourne has been a mighty force in modern music," says Stacey Tang, chair of the 2026 BRIT Awards Committee. "Possessing an unmistakable voice and unique presence, he reshaped the sound and spirit of rock, inspiring generations of artists who followed. This Lifetime Achievement Award [recognizes] a remarkable legacy built on originality and enduring influence, that continues to connect with fans worldwide."

Ozzy died at age 76 on July 22, 2025, just over two weeks after he performed his final show at the Back to the Beginning concert.

