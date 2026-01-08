Ozzy Osbourne hometown exhibit extended until September

A museum exhibit in Ozzy Osbourne's hometown of Birmingham, U.K., has been extended for a second time due to public demand.

Ozzy Osbourne: Working Class Hero opened on June 25 at the Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery. It was originally supposed to close in September 2025 but was extended until January. Now, the museum has announced the exhibit has been extended again and will remain open until Sept. 27, 2006.

The exhibit was launched to coincide with Black Sabbath's homecoming show at Villa Park on July 5, which also turned out to be Ozzy's last concert. It highlights Ozzy's solo achievements and many prestigious awards, and includes photos and videos charting his rise to fame, as well as Platinum and Gold discs.

On Dec. 3, which would have been Ozzy’s 77th birthday, the museum added a tribute wall to the exhibit featuring messages from fans following his July 22 death. The wall highlighted 77 notes chosen from over 50,000 that were left.

More than 425,000 visitors have checked out the exhibit since it opened.

"The demand to see the exhibition has been phenomenal, and we are very grateful that Sharon (Osbourne) and her family have allowed us to extend the exhibition until September 2026, which will give Ozzy's fans from the UK and around the world an opportunity to celebrate his extraordinary life and achievements," Zak Mensah and Sara Wajid, co-chief executives of Birmingham Museums Trust, said in a statement.

More info on the exhibit be found at birminghammuseums.org.uk.

