Ozzy Osbourne BBC doc '﻿Coming Home'﻿ to stream on Peacock

Billy Morrison - Aude Somnia Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne attend the Billy Morrison - Aude Somnia Solo Exhibition at Elisabeth Weinstock on September 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Greg Doherty/Getty Images) (Greg Doherty/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

The BBC Ozzy Osbourne documentary Coming Home is coming to Peacock.

According to Deadline, the film will premiere on the streaming service Oct. 13.

"We are pleased our partners at Peacock have committed to what is a deeply moving look at one of the world's most well-known families," says Matt Creasey of the distribution company Banijay Rights, which handled the Peacock streaming deal.

ABC Audio has reached out to Peacock for confirmation.

Coming Home, which was originally conceived as a series called Home to Roost before being reworked as a standalone film, follows Ozzy's move back to his native England alongside his wife, Sharon Osbourne, after years of living in Los Angeles.

The BBC had originally set to premiere Coming Home on Aug. 18, nearly a month after Ozzy's death on July 22, but the airing was delayed at the last minute. The broadcaster later said, "We are respecting the family's wishes to wait a bit longer before airing this very special film." It then debuted on Oct. 2.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

