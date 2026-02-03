Ozzfest teases possible return in 2027

Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne at Ozzfest 2007 press conference at the Century Plaza hotel in Los Angeles, California on February 6, 2007. Jason Merritt/FilmMagic

All aboard ... for the return of Ozzfest?

After Sharon Osbourne said that she was looking into bringing back her late husband Ozzy Osbourne's namesake festival, the official Ozzfest Instagram published a post reading, "Will Ozzfest return in 2027??"

The post is accompanied by an image that similarly teases, "Ozzfest could return -- 2027?"

In an interview with Billboard published Jan. 28, Sharon, who founded Ozzfest in 1996, said, "I've been talking to Live Nation about bringing [Ozzfest] back recently. It was something Ozzy was very passionate about: giving young talent a stage in front of a lot of people."

In its heyday in the '90s and 2000s, Ozzfest was a staple of the hard rock and metal scene, helping propel the careers of bands including Linkin Park, Slipknot and Deftones.

The last Ozzfest was held on New Year's Eve 2018 in Los Angeles. It marked Ozzy's final full-length live performance before the 2025 Back to the Beginning concert, during which he played a solo set and with the reunited Black Sabbath. Ozzy died just over two weeks later on July 22.

