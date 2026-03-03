Ozzfest is 'absolutely' returning, say Sharon Osbourne

Sharon Osbourne attends The BRIT Awards 2026 at Co-op Live on February 28, 2026 in Manchester, England. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Sharon Osbourne has confirmed that Ozzfest is "absolutely" returning.

"We're gonna do it," Sharon said during the 2026 MIDEM conference in France.

Sharon founded Ozzfest, named after her late husband, Ozzy Osbourne, in the '90s. It became a staple of the late '90s and early 2000s hard rock and metal scene, helping propel the careers of bands including Linkin Park, Slipknot and Deftones.

In an interview with Billboard published in January, Sharon said she'd "been talking to Live Nation about bringing [Ozzfest] back." Meanwhile, the Ozzfest Instagram account began teasing a return for 2027.

The last Ozzfest was held on New Year's Eve 2018 in Los Angeles. It marked Ozzy's final full-length live performance before the 2025 Back to the Beginning concert, during which he played a solo set with the reunited Black Sabbath. Ozzy died just over two weeks later on July 22.

