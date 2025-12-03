Osbourne family marks what would've been Ozzy's 77th birthday

Kelly Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne and Jack Osbourne attend the Pride of Britain awards at The Grosvenor House Hotel on September 28, 2015 in London, England. (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Ozzy Osbourne's family marked what would've been his 77th birthday Wednesday.

"My darling husband, I celebrate the day you were born," Ozzy's widow, Sharon Osbourne, writes in an Instagram post. "I will never let go of your hand until I see you on the other side."

"Happy birthday daddy you most certainly did not die an ordinary man!" daughter Kelly Osbourne adds in her own post. "Life without you is hard but not a day goes by that I don't dedicate my life to loving you and your legacy! I miss you more than anything in the world. I love you until eternity! What I would not give to watch you blow out just one more candle."

While son Jack Osbourne is currently competing on the reality show I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, a post on his Instagram went up reading, "Jack is still in the jungle, but wishing his dad a Happy Heavenly Birthday."

In honor of his birthday, Ozzy will posthumously receive the Lord Mayor's Award from his hometown of Birmingham, England. Kelly also has another idea on how to honor her father: name the Birmingham Airport after him.

"He deserves that so much he really does," Kelly told BBC Radio WM. "I would purposely fly into Ozzy Osborne airport every single time and take the two hour drive back to my house, just so that I could land in an airport named after my father."

