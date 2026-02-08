Original Cake guitarist Greg Brown dies

Greg Brown is shown performing on stage during a live concert appearance with Cake on November 12, 1996. (John Atashian/Getty Images)

Greg Brown, original guitarist for Cake, has died.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Greg Brown's passing after a brief illness," the band writes in a Facebook post. His age was not given.

"Greg was an integral part of CAKE's early sound and development," the post continues. "His creative contributions were immense, and his presence — both musical and personal — will be deeply missed. Godspeed, Greg."

Brown was part of the original lineup of Cake, which was founded in 1991 by frontman John McCrea. He played on Cake's 1994 debut album, Motorcade of Generosity, and their breakthrough 1996 sophomore effort, Fashion Nugget, which spawned the Brown-written hit "The Distance."

Brown left Cake in 1997. He briefly reunited with the band to play on a song on their 2011 album, Showroom of Compassion.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.