Original Anthrax bassist filling in for Frank Bello on upcoming shows

Anthrax is reuniting with original bassist Dan Lilker for a run of upcoming shows.

Lilker was in Anthrax from their formation in 1981 until 1984. He will be filling in for the person who replaced him, Frank Bello, who is sitting out the dates due to personal reasons.

"I'm really looking forward to jamming with Anthrax again," Lilker says. "When we parted ways back in 1984, they told me to stick around because they might need me in 40 years."

Anthrax adds, "We're all very excited about with playing with Danny again, and we really appreciate his filling in for Frank."

Lilker's dates with Anthrax include a South American tour in April and sets at the Welcome to Rockville and Sonic Temple festivals in May.

