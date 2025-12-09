Origin of fandom: Muse launches ﻿'With You'﻿ docuseries

NOS Alive Festival 2025 Matt Bellamy from Muse performs on the NOS stage during day 3 of NOS Alive Festival at Passeio Marítimo de Algés on July 12, 2025 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Pedro Gomes/Redferns) (Pedro Gomes/Redferns)
By Josh Johnson

Muse is launching a new documentary project called With You.

The six-part series shines a spotlight on Muse's fans and their relationship with the band.

"While working on new music, we found a hard drive from the Will of the People tour filled with your incredible stories," Muse shares in a Facebook post. "We thought it'd be cool to share some of them across a few episodes on YouTube."

"Thanks for all your support," the "Supermassive Black Hole" rockers add. "This really feels like a family, and it's inspiring us in the studio right now."

You can watch the With You trailer streaming now.

Muse put out a new single called "Unravelling" in June. Their most recent album is 2022's Will of the People.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!