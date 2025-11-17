Ooh wah-ah-ah-wed! Disturbed's David Draiman gets married

David Draiman and Sarah Uli are seen arriving at the Dolby Theatre on April 01, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (ZZHollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images)

David Draiman got down with the nuptials over the weekend.

The Disturbed frontman wed his fiancée, Sarah Uli, on Sunday. Draiman posted photos from the ceremony on his Instagram Monday.

"Married," Draiman wrote in the caption alongside a heart emoji. "Thanks so much to everyone who was a part of this amazing day!"

Draiman proposed to Uli, who's since updated her name to Sarah Draiman on Instagram, onstage during Disturbed's concert in Sacramento, California, in May.

