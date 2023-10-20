One more song? Travis Barker teases potential future blink-182 music

Blink-182's much-anticipated reunion album ONE MORE TIME... is here, but if 17 new songs from Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker aren't enough for you, we've got some good news.

Responding to fans asking if there were any "left out" songs from the ONE MORE TIME... sessions for a possible EP or other future release, Barker said, "Yes."

Barker also answered a number of other questions from fans, sharing that he would dedicate ONE MORE TIME... to late producer Jerry Finn — who worked with blink on albums including Enema of the State — and that the album track "TERRIFIED" was originally written for Box Car Racer, the drummer's side project with DeLonge.

ONE MORE TIME... is the first album to feature the classic blink lineup of DeLonge, Hoppus and Barker in over 10 years. It includes the singles "EDGING" and "ONE MORE TIME."

