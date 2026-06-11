Olivia Rodrigo's mom skipped her Lollapalooza headlining set to see Korn

Jonathan Davis of Korn performs at the Banc of California Stadium on February 04, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Olivia Rodrigo at 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Disney/Frank Micelotta)

It turns out Olivia Rodrigo's love of rock music runs in the family.

The "drivers license" star, who's long expressed her love for bands including The White Stripes, Weezer and The Cure, said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday that her mom skipped her headlining set at Lollapalooza to see Korn instead.

"My mom likes like so many crazy metal bands," Rodrigo told Jimmy Kimmel.

When Rodrigo headlined Lolla in 2025, her set was in direct conflict with Korn's, which was happening at the same time on another stage at a different end of the festival. At first, Rodrigo thought that was a smart scheduling decision, since she figured the middle of the Venn diagram between Livies and "Freak on a Leash" fans was probably pretty small.

"Everyone's, like, 'Oh, that's perfect!'" Rodrigo said. "The Olivia fans will see go see Olivia, the Korn fans will go see Korn, there's really no overlap."

"But there was one overlap," she continued. "It was my mom. My mom, my mom skipped my show to go see Korn."

Rodrigo added that she gave her blessing for her mom to go headbang to "Blind" instead of watching her own daughter headline Lollapalooza.

"I'm happy she got her night," Rodrigo said.

Now we need to know what Rodrigo's mom thinks of the new Korn single, "Reward the Scars."

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