Olivia Rodrigo told Melissa Auf der Maur's daughter, 'Without your mother, none of this would have happened'

Melissa Auf der Maur discusses her new book 'Even the Good Girls Will Cry' at Strand Bookstore on March 17, 2026 in New York City. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images) Olivia Rodrigo performs at 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Disney/Frank Micelotta)

Olivia Rodrigo has performed with The Cure's Robert Smith and Weezer and covered The White Stripes at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, but in case you need any further proof of her alt cred, Melissa Auf der Maur can vouch for her.

The Hole bassist tells NME that she took her daughter to see Rodrigo live for a 13th birthday present, and the pop star invited them backstage.

"Olivia Rodrigo said to my daughter: 'Without your mother, none of this would have happened,'" Auf der Maur says. "That's when it locked in for me that there are direct correlations."

Auf der Maur adds that she's noticed a "'90s influence in both the songwriting and production" in Rodrigo's music. She also points out that the cover of her SOUR Prom concert film is similar to the album artwork for Hole's Live Through This, which actually drew a response from Courtney Love back in 2021.

"Having that said to my daughter in front of me was one of the proudest moments of my life," Auf der Maur says.

Auf der Maur released a new memoir, Even the Good Girls Will Cry: A '90s Rock Memoir, earlier in March.

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