Oh-wah-ah-ah-ah! Disturbed's ﻿'The Sickness'﻿ turns 25

Can you feel that? It's the 25th anniversary of Disturbed's The Sickness.

The debut album from the Chicago metal outfit was released on March 7, 2000. It's been certified five-times Platinum by the RIAA, and bolstered the nu metal scene of the early 2000s.

The Sickness took its name from the single "Down with the Sickness," which became Disturbed's signature song and introduced frontman David Draiman's trademark "oh-wah-ah-ah-ah" vocal delivery. "Down with the Sickness" is now certified eight-times Platinum.

Other singles from The Sickness included "Supify," "Voices" and "The Game." The album also included a cover of the Tears for Fears song "Shout," setting up a long line of successful Disturbed covers, such as Genesis' "Land of Confusion" and Simon & Garfunkel's "The Sound of Silence."

Disturbed is currently playing The Sickness in full on a U.S. tour. They've also released a 25th anniversary reissue, out now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.