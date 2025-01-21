The Offspring's Dexter Holland breaks down songwriting approach: 'There is reality in there somewhere'

He's got no self-esteem. His friend has a girlfriend. You've gone away. Throughout The Offspring's discography, frontman Dexter Holland sings about a lot of people, some real and some not. Speaking to ABC Audio about how his songs reflect his own life, Holland shares, "I think they're observations."

"I remember talking once with Jerry Finn, the producer, we worked together for awhile," Holland shares. "He thought that maybe it was like, 'It seems like they're all characters in these songs.'"

"I really gave that some thought, like, 'Well, I don't really want it to be like it's just characters,'" he continues. "But it is based on experiences that I've gone through."

Holland specifically mentions a lyric from "Self Esteem" -- "Late at night, she knocks on my door/ She's drunk again and looking to score" -- as a line inspired by real life.

"That was based on somebody that I knew, it wasn't me," Holland says. "It was actually the situation was reversed. It was a girl and the guy was coming to the door."

For a lot of his music, Holland says, "There is reality in there somewhere."

"I'm taking bits and pieces from different things and putting them together," he adds.

You can listen for yourself on The Offspring's latest album, SUPERCHARGED, out now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.