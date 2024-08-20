The Offspring shares official video of live Yungblud collaboration

The Offspring has released official video of their live collaboration with Yungblud at the Open Air Gampel festival in Switzerland.

The English rocker joined the punk outfit for a rendition of their song "Self Esteem." In introducing Yungblud, frontman Dexter Holland told the crowd, "We met this great young man today, we thought we should bring him out to play a song with us."

Upon taking the stage, Yungblud called the moment a "dream come true" and encouraged the crowd to open up the mosh pit. In fact, his energy was so rambunctious that Holland said he knocked his guitar out of tune by bumping into him.

You can watch the video streaming now on YouTube.

The Offspring's 2024 festival run has also included guest appearances by Ed Sheeran and Queen's Brian May.

Meanwhile, The Offspring are prepping a new album, SUPERCHARGED, due out Oct. 11.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

﻿

