The Offspring premieres new 8-bit & 'fighter jet' videos

Disney/Raymond Liu

By Josh Johnson

The Offspring has premiered a pair of unique videos.

One is an 8-bit version of "The Kids Aren't Alright," celebrating the song hitting 1 billion streams on Spotify. The clip features old-school video game recreations of frontman Dexter Holland and guitarist Noodles as they make their way through an Offspring-themed, Super Mario-inspired level.

The other is a "fighter jet video" accompanying "Light It Up," a track off the newest Offspring album, SUPERCHARGED. It features footage of Holland, who's a licensed pilot, flying an Albatross aircraft.

You can watch both videos streaming now on YouTube.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!