The Offspring premieres video for 'OK, But This Is the Last Time' single

THE OFFSPRING Disney/Raymond Liu (Raymond Liu/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

The Offspring has premiered the video for "OK, But This Is the Last Time," the current single off their latest album, SUPERCHARGED.

The clip cuts between the "Self Esteem" rockers as drawings in motion, "Take on Me" style, and a narrative following a girl who keeps breaking up with her boyfriend for infractions including leaving the toilet seat up and drinking juice straight out of the carton, only for her to take him back when he shows up with flowers.

You can watch the video streaming now on YouTube.

SUPERCHARGED was released in October. It also includes the lead single "Make It All Right."

