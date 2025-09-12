The Offspring to open for The Who at Los Angeles show

THE OFFSPRING The Offspring on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'/(Disney/Raymond Liu) (Raymond Liu/Disney)
By Jill Lances
The Offspring has landed an opening slot on The Who’s The Song Is Over North American Farewell Tour.
The "Come Out and Play" rockers will be the special guests at The Who’s Sept. 19 show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

"We're thrilled to be joining The Who at The Hollywood Bowl next Friday," the band wrote on Instagram, letting fans know that there are still limited tickets available.

Following The Who show, The Offspring will be off to tour Europe and the U.K. with Simple Plan. That tour kicks off Sept. 26 in Madrid.

