The Offspring joins lineup for 2024 Ottawa Bluesfest

2024 BottleRock Napa Valley Dana Jacobs/FilmMagic (Dana Jacobs/FilmMagic)

By Josh Johnson

The Offspring has joined the lineup for Canada's 2024 Ottawa Bluesfest.

The "Come Out and Play" rockers will play the festival on July 11 in place of Neil Young, who canceled his upcoming tour dates with Crazy Horse due to health reasons.

Ottawa Bluesfest takes place July 4-14. The bill also includes headliners NickelbackMötley Crüe and Jelly Roll.

For more info, visit OttawaBluesfest.ca.

The Offspring, meanwhile, recently announced a new album, SUPERCHARGED, due out Oct. 11. Lead single "Make It All Right" is out now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!