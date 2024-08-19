The Offspring jams "Self Esteem" with Yungblud during festival set

The Offspring Performs At Fallsview Casino Resort Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images (Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

The Offspring's set at Switzerland's Open Air Gampel festival featured a surprise appearance from Yungblud.

The English rocker joined the punk outfit for a set-closing rendition of their song "Self Esteem." Yungblud posted video of the onstage collaboration, showing him singing the chorus while standing on the crowd, on his Instagram.

Yungblud joins Ed Sheeran and Queen's Brian May as the other artists who've guested during The Offspring's 2024 festival run. Sheeran made an appearance during The Offspring's set at BottleRock Napa Valley, while May jammed with them during Slovakia's Starmus Festival.

Meanwhile, The Offspring are prepping a new album, SUPERCHARGED, due out Oct. 11.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

