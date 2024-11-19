The Offspring earns second entry into Spotify Billions Club with 'The Kids Aren't Alright'

The Offspring has notched a second entry on Spotify's Billions Club playlist.

After previously hitting 1 billion streams with "You're Gonna Go Far, Kid" in July, the song "The Kids Aren't Alright" has now hit the milestone.

Fans attending The Offspring's headlining set at San Diego's Punk in the Park festival on Saturday offered their congratulations on the achievement, which were collected in a video posted to Instagram.

The Offspring's latest album, SUPERCHARGED, was released in October. It includes the singles "Make It All Right" and "OK, But This Is the Last Time."

