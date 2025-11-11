The Offspring, Bring Me the Horizon, Iron Maiden & Limp Bizkit headlining France's 2026 Hellfest

By Josh Johnson

The Offspring, Bring Me the Horizon, Iron Maiden and Limp Bizkit are headlining the 2026 edition of Hellfest, taking place June 18-21 in Clisson, France.

The massive bill also includes Bad Omens, Deep Purple, Volbeat, Papa Roach, A Perfect Circle, The Pretty Reckless, Alice Cooper, Megadeth, Architects, Rise Against, Breaking Benjamin, Tom Morello, Social Distortion and Mastodon, among many others.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit Hellfest.fr.

