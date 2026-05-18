The Offspring announces shows focusing on 'punk stuff'

The Offspring has announced a pair of shows in Quebec focusing on the band's older "punk stuff."

"Amongst the 'billions' of comments on our socials, we keep seeing more and more requests for the deep cuts—the 'Punk Stuff' that we don't usually play in our regular set," the "Come Out and Play" rockers write in a Facebook post. "'Play your old s***!' We see it over and over again. And we hear you."

The band continues, "So here it is: two exclusive Quebec shows where we're going to play only the punk stuff, the old stuff, the songs dear to us—our roots, the place we came from."

The shows take place Aug. 3 in Quebec City and Aug. 5 in Montreal. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For all ticket info, visit Offspring.com.

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