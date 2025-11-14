The Offspring announces giant London show; Bush joins lineup for Alter Bridge's Blackbird Festival

THE OFFSPRING The Offspring on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' (Disney/Randy Holmes) (Randy Holmes/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

If you're looking to rock out in the U.K. in 2026, we've got a pair of announcements for you.

The Offspring has announced a giant show taking place at London's Crystal Palace Park on June 28. The lineup also includes Dropkick Murphys, Pennywise, Pup and Destroy Boys.

Presales begin Nov. 19, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Nov. 21.

The Offspring has been touring the world in 2025 in support of their latest album, 2024's SUPERCHARGED. They'll wrap up the year with a U.K. tour concluding Nov. 18, before kicking off another U.S. run in January.

Meanwhile, Bush has joined the lineup for Alter Bridge's inaugural Blackbird Festival, taking place June 27, 2026, at Cardiff Castle in Wales. The bill will be headlined by Alter Bridge themselves and includes the bands Skindred, Florence Black and Cardinal Black.

For more info, visit BlackbirdFest.com.

Bush released a new album, I Beat Loneliness, in July. They toured the U.S. with Shinedown over the summer and just wrapped a European tour alongside Volbeat.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

