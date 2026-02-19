Oasis shares new 'Don't Look Back in Anger' visualizer in honor of single's 30th anniversary

The Oasis song "Don't Look Back in Anger" was officially released as a single on Feb. 19, 1996 — 30 years ago Thursday. In honor of the milestone, the band has premiered a new "Don't Look Back in Anger" visualizer.

The clip features a collage of images of different people, beginning with a baby being born and ending with an older couple walking off into the sunset. You can watch it now on YouTube.

"Don't Look Back in Anger" originally appeared on Oasis' 1995 album, (What's the Story) Morning Glory?, which also spawned the singles "Wonderwall" and "Champagne Supernova." A deluxe reissue of (What's the Story) Morning Glory? was released in 2025.

Along with the new visualizer, Oasis has posted video of fans singing along to "Don't Look Back in Anger" during the band's 2025 reunion tour, which marked the first time formerly estranged brothers Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher had shared the stage in 16 years.

