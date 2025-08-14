Oasis shares live 'Little By Little' recording from reunion tour

Oasis has shared a live version of their song "Little By Little," recorded during their ongoing reunion tour.

This particular performance is from the "Wonderwall" outfit's Aug. 2 performance at London's Wembley Stadium. In between Noel Gallagher's lead vocals, you can hear the roar of the crowd singing along.

"Little By Little" appears on Oasis' 2002 album, Heathen Chemistry, and is the band's only post-2000s song included on the tour set list.

Oasis' reunion tour marks the first time Noel and his formerly estranged brother Liam Gallagher have shared the live stage since 2009. The run will come to North America starting Aug. 24 in Toronto.

Alongside the tour, Oasis pop-up shops will open in Toronto, Chicago, New York City and Los Angeles.

