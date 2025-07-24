Oasis shares live 'Cigarettes & Alcohol' recording from reunion tour

Oasis has shared a live version of their song "Cigarettes & Alcohol," recorded during their ongoing reunion tour.

This particular version is from the July 11 show in Manchester, England, the first of five concerts in the Gallagher brothers' hometown.

"Well that was f****** biblical, beautiful!" Liam Gallagher declares after the first chorus.

You can listen to the live "Cigarettes & Alcohol" now via digital outlets.

Oasis' reunion tour, which marks the first time the long-feuding Liam and Noel Gallagher have shared the live stage since 2009, continues Friday at London's Wembley Stadium. It will come to the U.S. in August.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

