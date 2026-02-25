Oasis, Phil Collins, Iron Maiden, The Black Crowes & more among 2026 Rock Hall nominees

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced its list of nominees to be inducted in 2026.

The 17 artists on the ballot are Oasis, Phil Collins, Iron Maiden, The Black Crowes, INXS, Jeff Buckley, Mariah Carey, Melissa Etheridge, Billy Idol, Lauryn Hill, Joy Division/New Order, New Edition, Pink, Sade, Shakira, Luther Vandross and Wu-Tang Clan.

Ten of the nominees are appearing on the ballot for the first time: Phil Collins, INXS, Jeff Buckley, Melissa Etheridge, Lauryn Hill, New Edition, Pink, Shakira, Luther Vandross and Wu-Tang Clan. Collins, who's nominated as a solo artist, has previously been inducted as a member of Genesis.

"This diverse list of talented nominees recognizes the ever evolving faces and sounds of Rock & Roll and its continued impact on youth culture," says Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation Chairman John Sykes in a statement. "Induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is music's highest honor and we look forward to celebrating the Class of 2026 this Fall."

The exact date of the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony has yet to be announced. The inductees will be announced in April.

For more info, visit RockHall.com.

