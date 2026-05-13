Oasis marks 30th anniversary of 'Champagne Supernova' with new visualizer

Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher of Oasis perform onstage at Rose Bowl Stadium on September 06, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Someday you will find a new video for "Champagne Supernova," not caught beneath the landslide, but streaming on YouTube.

Oasis has premiered a new "Champagne Supernova" visualizer in honor of its 30th anniversary. The clip features a colorful montage of natural landscapes and cities along with famous landmarks including the Statue of Liberty and the Eiffel Tower.

"Champagne Supernova" originally appeared on Oasis' 1995 sophomore album, (What's the Story) Morning Glory? It was officially released as the sixth and final single off the album on May 13, 1996 -- 30 years ago Wednesday.

Oasis played "Champagne Supernova" as the closing song on their 2025 reunion tour, which found the formerly feuding brothers Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher sharing the live stage for the first time in 16 years. A documentary about the tour will premiere in theaters in September before coming to Hulu and Disney+ later in 2026.

Disney is the parent company of Hulu and ABC News.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.