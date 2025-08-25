Oasis launches North American leg of reunion tour

Oasis Live '25 - Toronto Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher perform onstage at the Oasis Live '25 - Toronto concert at Rogers Stadium on August 24, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images (Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

The Oasis reunion tour has finally crossed the Atlantic Ocean.

Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher kicked off the North American leg of their long-awaited comeback trek on Sunday in Toronto.

According to setlist.fm, the show featured performances of Oasis classics including "Wonderwall," "Champagne Supernova" and "Don't Look Back in Anger."

Oasis posted footage from the gig on their Instagram, adding in the caption, "TORONTO VIBES IN THE AREA."

The Oasis reunion tour, which marks the first time the formerly feuding Gallagher brothers have shared the live stage since 2009, kicked off in July in Wales and hit England, Scotland and Ireland before landing in North America.

The tour continues with another show in Toronto on Monday, followed by stops in Chicago; East Rutherford, New Jersey; and Los Angeles.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

