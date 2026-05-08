Oasis documentary to screen in theaters before streaming on Disney+ and Hulu

Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher of Oasis walk together on stage to perform as part of their Live '25 global tour in Sydney, Australia. (Chris Putnam/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

The Oasis documentary has a theatrical premiere date and a streaming home.

The currently untitled film, which chronicles the "Wonderwall" band's massive 2025 reunion tour, will screen in IMAX and cinemas worldwide on Sept. 11. It will then come to Disney+ and Hulu later in 2026 in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally.

Oasis' tour marked the band's first live shows in 16 years and officially ended the long-running and public feud between the formerly estranged brothers Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher. It included sold-out shows at stadiums around the world, including London's Wembley Stadium and MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

"I genuinely cannot wait for the world to see this film," says doc creator and producer Steven Knight in a statement. "I believe it captures the spirit and emotion of a global cultural moment and does justice to the wit and genius of two exceptional people."

"I wanted to tell the story of the brothers and the band, but just as important, the story of the fans whose lives the music has touched and sometimes changed forever," Knight continues. "It is also the story of how music and songwriting can unite generations, cultures, countries and in a time of spite and division, give us all some reason to hope."

Meanwhile, Oasis will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as part of its 2026 class. The induction ceremony will take place Nov. 14 in Los Angeles and will air on ABC and Disney+ in December.

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