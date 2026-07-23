Oasis documentary ﻿'Don't Look Back in Anger'﻿ to premiere at 2026 Venice Film Festival

Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher walkout together during their Oasis Live ’25 world tour at MetLife Stadium on August 31, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The Oasis documentary Don't Look Back in Anger will make its world premiere at the 2026 Venice Film Festival, taking place Sept. 2-12 in Venice, Italy.

The film captures the "Wonderwall" outfit's 2025 reunion tour, which marked the first time the formerly estranged brothers Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher had shared the live stage in 16 years. It's said to include rehearsal, backstage and concert footage along with Noel and Liam's first joint interviews in over 20 years.

Venice director Alberto Barbera said during a press conference announcing the film lineup that, "The Gallagher brothers have promised they will be in Venice."

Don't Look Back in Anger is set to hit theaters and IMAX on Sept. 11. It'll then stream on Hulu and Disney+ later in 2026.

In other Oasis news, the band's 1995 album (What's the Story) Morning Glory? has been named the biggest studio album of all time in the history of the U.K.'s Official Charts Company. It sits as the third-biggest album overall, behind two greatest hits compilations: Queen's Greatest Hits and and ABBA's ABBA Gold.

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