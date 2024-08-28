Oasis denies Glastonbury rumors

While Oasis is indeed reuniting, their 2025 tour won't include Glastonbury.

In an statement posted to Instagram, the "Wonderwall" outfit writes, "Despite media speculation, Oasis will not be playing Glastonbury 2025 or any other festivals next year."

"The only way to see the band perform will be on their Oasis Live '25 World tour," the post adds.

Oasis announced their reunion on Tuesday, 15 years after the band's breakup in 2009, when Noel Gallagher announced that he could no longer work with his brother, Liam, for "a day longer."

The outing launches in July 2025, and so far includes dates in the U.K. and Ireland. Tickets go on sale Saturday, following a presale Friday. According to NME, those signing up for the presale must correctly identify the original Oasis drummer, Tony McCarroll, so that the ticket process is "fair and fan-focused." As seen by Google's Trends page, interest in the term "original Oasis drummer" has spiked since the presale was announced.

Meanwhile, Oasis' Spotify streams increased by 650% in the hours post-reunion news.

