Oasis denies Knebworth return reports

By Josh Johnson

Oasis' record-breaking 1996 shows during England's Knebworth Festival are often regarded as among the band's best performances, but the reunited band doesn't have any current plans to revisit the site.

In a social media post Wednesday, the "Wonderwall" outfit writes, "Contrary to reports in some UK tabloid media today, Oasis will not be playing Knebworth Park in the future."

The band adds, "There are no plans for any further UK dates beyond the currently announced UK stadium tour."

Oasis similarly denied rumors that they will be playing England's Glastonbury festival in 2025.

As for the shows that are actually happening, those begin in July. So far, the announced dates are only in the U.K. and Ireland, though a U.S. tour has been teased.

Oasis announced their reunion in August, ending the 15-year estrangement between the famously feuding brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher.

