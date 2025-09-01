Oasis dedicates 'Live Forever' to 'kiddies from Minneapolis' in honor of church shooting victims

Oasis In Concert - New York Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher walkout together during their Oasis Live ’25 world tour at MetLife Stadium on August 31, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Oasis took a moment during their concert Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, to honor the victims of the Aug. 27 Minneapolis Annunciation Catholic School shooting, which left two children dead and over a dozen injured.

"This tune's for the kiddies from Minneapolis," frontman Liam Gallagher declared before launching into the song "Live Forever."

Oasis previously used "Live Forever" on their tour to pay tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne, who died July 22.

Oasis' tour, which marks the first time the formerly feuding Liam and Noel Gallagher have shared the live stage in 16 years, continues Monday with a second show at MetLife. They'll then play shows at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles on Sept. 6 and Sept. 7.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!