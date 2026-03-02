Oasis contributes live 'Acquiesce' recording to ﻿'HELP(2)'﻿ charity album

Oasis has contributed a live version of their song "Acquiesce" to HELP(2), the upcoming benefit compilation produced by War Child Records.

The recording is taken from the Gallagher brothers' 2025 reunion tour, specifically the final night of their seven-show stand at London's Wembley Stadium.

You'll be able to hear the track when HELP(2) is released on Friday.

As previously reported, HELP(2) will raise money for War Child UK, which supports children affected by conflict around the world. It's a sequel to War Child UK's 1995 Help compilation, which also featured Oasis.

Other artists contributing to HELP(2) include Arctic Monkeys, Damon Albarn of Blur and Gorillaz, The Last Dinner Party, Portishead's Beth Gibbons, Depeche Mode, beabadoobee, Wet Leg, Fontaines D.C. and Foals.

