Oasis best-of compilation returns to #1 in the UK

Now that they're officially back together, Oasis is once again conquering the charts.

The "Wonderwall" band's 2010 best-of compilation Time Flies...1994-2009 has returned to #1 on the U.K.'s Official Albums Chart, the same position it debuted at upon its original release 15 years ago.

Time Flies... marked what looked to be the end of Oasis after the band had broken up in 2009. After 15 years of sniping at each other in the press and on social media, brothers Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher finally ended their feud when they announced they'd gotten Oasis back together in August 2024.

Nearly a year later, Oasis returned to the stage for the first show of their reunion tour on July 4 in Cardiff, Wales. The outing is set to continue through the U.K. and into Ireland before coming to North America in August.

