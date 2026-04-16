Oasis bass player, drummer belatedly added to lineup of members being inducted into Rock Hall

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has evidently realized it made a mistake in announcing exactly which members of Oasis will be inducted -- other than the Gallagher brothers, of course.

When the band was first announced as an inductee on April 13, the members listed on the Hall of Fame's website as being inducted included guitarists Gem Arthur and Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs, bassist Andy Bell and drummer Tony McCarroll. Missing were the band's founding bass player, Paul "Guigsy" McGuigan, who was in the band from its founding through 1999, and Alan "Whitey" White, who drummed for them from 1995 through 2004.

But just a few days later, as Rolling Stone flagged, the Hall of Fame website updated the list; McGuigan and White are now both listed as inductees. It remains to be seen which members, if any, actually turn up for the ceremony. Liam Gallagher wrote on X Monday that he and brother Noel Gallagher are "both going we're soooooo proud and humble." Do we detect a hint of sarcasm?

Gallaghers or not, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place Nov. 14 in LA, and be recorded for a premiere on ABC and Disney+ in December.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.