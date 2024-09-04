Oasis announces "staggered, invitation-only ballot process" for additional Wembley Stadium shows

After the ticket-buying process for Oasis' reunion tour didn't go very smoothly, the "Wonderwall" outfit is trying things a different way with two newly announced dates at London's Wembley Stadium.

In a social media post Wednesday, Oasis announced that tickets to the additional shows, which take place Sept. 27 and Sept. 28, 2025, will be "sold by a staggered, invitation-only ballot process."

"Applications to join the ballot will be opened first to the many UK fans who were unsuccessful in the initial on sale with Ticketmaster," the post reads. "More details to follow."

As previously reported, many Oasis fans trying to buy tickets during the sale for the initially announced reunion dates were frustrated by the Ticketmaster queue system and its dynamic pricing model. According to The Guardian, the sale caught the attention of Lisa Nandy, the U.K.'s Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport.

"After the incredible news of Oasis’s return, it's depressing to see vastly inflated prices excluding ordinary fans from having a chance of enjoying their favorite band live," Nandy said. "This government is committed to putting fans back at the heart of music. So we will include issues around the transparency and use of dynamic pricing, including the technology around queueing systems which incentivize it, in our forthcoming consultation on consumer protections for ticket resales."

The first Oasis reunion show takes place in July 2025.

