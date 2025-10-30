Oasis announces ﻿'(What's the Story) Morning Glory?' ﻿vinyl singles box set

'(What's the Story) Morning Glory?' singles box set. (Big Brother Recordings)
By Josh Johnson

Oasis has announced a (What's the Story) Morning Glory? vinyl singles box set.

The package, due out Dec. 12, includes four 7-inch singles featuring the songs "Wonderwall," "Some Might Say," "Roll With It" and "Don't Look Back in Anger" along with their respective B-sides. It celebrates the 30th anniversary of "Wonderwall," which was first released as a single on Oct. 30, 1995.

You can preorder your copy now.

Oasis previously released a deluxe reissue of (What's the Story) Morning Glory? earlier in October in honor of the album's 20th anniversary.

In other Oasis-related news, Noel Gallagher has launched a new signature guitar with Gibson, the Noel Gallagher Les Paul Standard. It's said to "capture the sound, vibe, and aesthetics of the 90s while bringing everything full circle for today's audiences."

For more info, visit Gibson.com.

Oasis launched their much-anticipated reunion tour in July, marking the first time the formerly feuding brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher have shared the live stage since 2009. After treks in North America, Europe and Asia, the tour continues with shows in Australia and South America.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

