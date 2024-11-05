Oasis adds South America dates to reunion tour

By Josh Johnson

Oasis' 2025 reunion tour will also include a trip to South America.

The reformed "Wonderwall" outfit will play shows in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Nov. 15 and Nov. 16; Santiago, Chile, on Nov. 19; and São Paulo, Brazil, on Nov. 22 and Nov. 23.

Registration for presales is open now through Wednesday at 11 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Nov. 13.

For all ticket info, visit Oasisinet.com.

Oasis' reunion tour, which will mark the first time the formerly estranged Gallagher brothers will perform together since the band broke up in 2009, launches in the U.K. in July. It will then come to Ireland and North America beginning in August, followed by a trip to Australia in the fall.

