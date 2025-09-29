Oasis 2026? 'See you next year,' Liam Gallagher teases

Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher perform onstage at the Oasis Live '25 - Toronto concert at Rogers Stadium on August 24, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Will the Oasis reunion continue into 2026?

Upon wrapping up the last of seven concerts at London's Wembley Stadium on Sunday, Liam Gallagher declared, "See you next year."

Oasis launched their reunion tour in July, marking the first time Liam and his formerly estranged brother Noel Gallagher have shared the live stage in 16 years. The outing included shows at three U.S. stadiums: Chicago's Soldier Field, MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles.

Before the calendar flips to 2026, Oasis still has a run of 2025 dates to play in Asia, Australia and South America.

Meanwhile, it appears that the Oasis reunion might inspire another band to get back together: the Spice Girls. Victoria Beckham aka Posh Spice attended Sunday's Wembley show and shared a photo while tagging the other four Spice Girls in an Instagram Story.

"Tempting...," Beckham wrote alongside the photo.

